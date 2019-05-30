After Switzerland, Hina Khan heads to Paris with beau Rocky Jaiswal

Popular television actor Hina Khan recently landed in the city of love, Paris. The actor bid goodbye to Switzerland on Wednesday. Hina and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal have been sharing photos of their trip on Instagram.

In one of her Instagram stories, Hina gave fans a glimpse of Paris’ historic opera house, Palais Garnier.

She also posted a photo of herself which she captioned as, “Keep your face to the sun, and you will never see the shadows ☀️”

On the work front, Hina Khan became the talk of the town for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actor launched the first look of her debut Hindi film Lines at the film festival. She also shared it on Instagram and mentioned, “Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. #Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at @festivaldecannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can!”

Before leaving for Cannes, Hina also shot for a single by Arijit Singh in which she will be seen romancing her Bigg Boss co-contestant Priyank Sharma.