Hina Khan runs for cover as paparazzi requests her for photos. Watch video

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, everyone, including celebrities, is taking extra care to stay safe. Recently, actor Hina Khan ran for cover as a group of photographers asked her to pose for a picture.

Hina on Tuesday shared the video on her Instagram stories. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi as she was making her way out of the airport to her car. In the short clip, one can hear a photographer asking her to wait a bit for a picture even as she rushed to close the door of her car. Another cameraperson commented, “Will you go and sit in the car now?”

Towards the end of the video, Hina cheerfully waved the photographers goodbye as her car zoomed out of sight.

On the work front, the television star will soon be seen featuring in a romantic music video of “Bedard” alongside Stebin Ben. The video, which will release on April 16, has been produced and directed by Deepak Chaudhary.

The lyrics have been penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, while the song’s music has been scored by Sanjeev and Ajay. “Bedard” has been crooned by Stebin Ben.

Hina Khan recently won an award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for Damaged 2. The series saw her sharing screen space with Shekhar Suman’s son and actor Adhyayan Suman.