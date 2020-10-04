Hina Khan on celebrating another birthday in Bigg Boss house: Wasn’t prepared for it

Hina Khan has turned one of the 'Toofani seniors' in Bigg Boss 14 along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Actor Hina Khan has become the first celebrity to celebrate her birthday inside the Bigg Boss house twice. While she did it the first time in 2017 when she participated as a contestant, Hina did it again this year as she turned a mentor for Bigg Boss 14 participants. The new season kicked off amid fanfare on Saturday night. And for the grand premiere, Hina had to enter the house a day before her birthday, on October 1.

In a video posted on Hina’s Instagram handle, the TV actor is seen apologising to her fans for being unable to spend her birthday with them.

Hina Khan shared how not being with her family on October 2 came as a blow to her initially. She is heard saying in the video, “It just happened. I didn’t have any idea about it. When I was approached for Bigg Boss, I was told we’ll have to start shooting from October 3, and I was prepared that I’ll go after celebrating my birthday. Later I got to know that for the telecast on 3rd, I’ll have to get into the house on 1st October which came as a shock to me. I was not at all prepared for it, no one was at my home. They got very upset. Then I thought I should just let go of Bigg Boss as I really wanted to celebrate my birthday. But then I thought over it. Everyone told me that during the lockdown all we’ve done is celebrate birthdays, bake cakes, make good food and spend time with family. I also gave you so much content on our social platforms. Birthdays will keep coming back. So, we decided that let’s just go for it. As they say, you should never say no to work.”

Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 14, saw celebs like Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol entering the house. Contestants Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal have been rejected by ‘Toofani seniors’ Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

