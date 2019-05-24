Hina Khan on Cannes controversy: I did feel bad

Popular TV actor Hina Khan recently made her debut at the Cannes Film festival. This was Hina’s first time at the film festival as she was there to launch the poster of her upcoming film Lines. In an interview with Anupama Chopra for The Cannes Connection on Hotstar, Hina shared her excitement about being at Cannes.

Hina is popular for her TV shows but this was her first time at an international red carpet of this scale. She shared with Anupama, “When I was about to walk the red carpet, I just closed my eyes and I was like ‘Hina, this is just another thing for you, you have done it a million times, be confident and just walk the red carpet. Give it your best.'”

Hina Khan said that when the photographers were yelling out her name on the red carpet, she was overwhelmed that they knew her and that left her quite surprised.

Hina also spoke about the controversy that erupted in India after her Cannes debut. She thanked her fans and industry folks for the support they gave her but also expressed that she was disheartened by the comment of a senior journalist. She said, “Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening. I did feel bad, I won’t deny. I did feel that it was not necessary.”

“You really work hard to reach where you want to reach. You got to do something in life to be here,” she added.

Hina Khan’s upcoming film Lines is expected to release by August 2019.