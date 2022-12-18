Hina Khan on break-up rumours with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal: ‘I am happy in my love life’

Actor Hina Khan says her recent Instagram posts about ‘betrayal’ and forgiveness was for a promotional campaign even as people, including her friends, reached out to her wondering if it was related to producer boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina had posted a few Instagram stories as “late night thoughts”, writing, “Betrayal is the only truth that sticks” and “Remember to forgive yourself for the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn’t see the bad”.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked if Rocky received hate messages after her stories, Hina said he was unfazed but a lot of her friends did reach out to her, including actor Karishma Tanna.

“No, he is a different person all together. He doesn’t care about all these things. I did receive a lot of messages asking if everything was okay. A lot of friends messaged me, Karishma Tanna and others messaged me, ‘Is everything okay? What is happening?’ I said it’s a promotional story!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Jaiswal (@rockyj1)

Hina said she helped her friends understand that there was no reason to worry but a lot of people thought otherwise, which even led to media articles about their break up.

“Friends will understand that when you are talking to them over messages, that is some promotional thing but rest of them were really scared. There were a few articles about the breakup rumours. But no! There is nothing like that, I am very happy in my love life. God has been kind. But ya, what to do, I knew this would happen,” she added.

On the work front, Hina is currently seen in Zee Theatre’s teleplay Shadyantra. Billed as thriller, Shadyantra also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur in key roles.