Hina Khan back on television, to play the lead role in Naagin 5

Hina Khan is back on the small screen with Naagin 5. The actor will be seen playing ‘sarvasestha naagin’, and the same will be revealed during the finale of the latest season. After giving a sneak peek of her character, Colors on Thursday released a teaser of the upcoming season of the supernatural series.

The video uploaded by Colors informs the audience that the biggest secret is set to unravel in the coming episodes. The thrilling drama will also bring to the fore the queen of naagins. The post read, “Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera! #Naagin5 jald hi, sirf #Colors par.”

A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com that the Naagin 4 finale will see Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan joining Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai. Hina Khan has also shot for the grand climax which will be all about the power of five elements.

“The finale will be one of its kind with some really exciting drama lined up. It would be action-packed and will lead to the story of the new season. The team is currently filming it, and it will go on air soon. Naagin 5 has a very thrilling storyline and the makers are confident of breaking all records with the same,” added the source.

Hina Khan started her television career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She moved out after eight years of playing Akshara. The actor then went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She ended up as the first runner-up in both the reality shows. After several films and web series, and even walking down the Cannes red carpet, Hina made a comeback on TV as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She soon quit the serial for her film commitments, and Aamna Sharif stepped in.

It is to be noted here that earlier in an interview to indianexpress.com in April, Hina had clearly shared that she doesn’t plan to do television shows. “Not for a while. I am enjoying the web space, and have a few projects lined up,” she had remarked. However, given her close association with producer Ekta Kapoor, seems like the actor couldn’t say no to the offer.

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will join Hina Khan as the male lead in Naagin 5.

