Hina Khan: Thrilled to be a part of Naagin 5

Starting tonight, Naagin 5 will air on weekends at 8 pm on Colors. Starting tonight, Naagin 5 will air on weekends at 8 pm on Colors.

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin franchise will kick start its fifth season tonight. Hina Khan will make a comeback to television with the supernatural drama, playing the sarvasestha naagin. She will be joined by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.

Before the audience gets to witness the new season, the actors interacted digitally with the media, sharing their take on the show. Stating that she is super excited to join the franchise, Hina shared that she has always liked the show’s larger than life characters and their glamorous avatars.

“I am super excited and thrilled to come on board. Everything looks so amazing in Naagin 5. It’s larger than life and the audience really enjoys this folklore drama. When I got the opportunity, I did not think much, as I know how much people love this show. We have started shooting and it has been a great experience for me,” shared the actor.

After playing Akshara for eight years in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan did Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. She also played the antagonist Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Post which, the actor maintained that she wants to take a break from television and focus on films and web shows.

Maintaining that she is still not very keen to do television, and it was Ekta Kapoor who managed to get her back on the small screen, Hina said, “I did say that I had taken a break and I stick to it. However, when you get a call from Ekta saying she wants me to play a certain role, you cannot say no. She doesn’t really give you a choice (laughs). Also, I have had a beautiful relationship with Colors, and it’s always good to work with them. The last four seasons had done so well, and I thought it could be a good opportunity to come back to my audience.”

She further added that also since the show is a season, she wouldn’t have to commit to an extended schedule. “Right now in the middle of a pandemic, shoot for films and digital shows have taken a backseat. Since I wouldn’t be shooting for any of it as of now, I decided to say yes to Naagin 5. Ekta also told me that it’s not a daily but a season and will finish after a given time. All these made me come on board as I want to keep entertaining my audience, who love me so much.”

As per sources, Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra will feature in a few episodes of Naagin 5. Post their stint, Surbhi Chandna will join the weekend series as the leading lady.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd