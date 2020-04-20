Music, cooking and working out: Here’s what is keeping television stars busy during lockdown

Check out what popular television stars are doing during the lockdown. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram, Rashami Desai/Instagram) Check out what popular television stars are doing during the lockdown. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram, Rashami Desai/Instagram)

During the lockdown in the country following the coronavirus outbreak, many have been picking up new hobbies or reviving their old ones. Television stars, who are otherwise caught up with long hours of shoot, have also been trying their hands at different activities. While most have been cooking, a few actors have been pursuing music and painting among more.

Check out what popular television stars are up to in the lockdown.

While many know Ronit Bose Roy plays the violin, his saxophone performance cannot be missed

Apart from working out, Hina Khan recently showcased her sketching skills

In an Instagram video, Surbhi Chandna put her vocal cords to test by singing the title track of TV show Humsafar

Besides reading and painting, Mouni Roy also found time for gardening

Arjun Bijlani recently shared his secret sabudana khichdi recipe

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim gave a fantastic makeover to her old t-shirt with her painting skills

Rajeev Khandelwal surprised his fans by playing the mouth organ

Divyanka Tripathi is cooking healthy food these days

Nakuul Mehta wrote a beautiful poem about his lockdown experience

Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Sehban Azim also picked up the pen to note down his thoughts

You can’t miss Karishma Tanna’s secret health hacks

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai is conducting ‘The RD Show’ with her friends from the industry

Karan Mehra is conducting a chat show ‘Know your Stars’ featuring his colleagues

Apart from posting entertaining TikTok videos, Sargun Mehta is working on her dancing skills during the lockdown

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar is learning to play the piano

Fitness is on funnyman Maniesh Paul’s mind during the lockdown

Debina Bonerjee’s YouTube channel is a must-watch. She even gave herself a gel manicure

Apart from polishing her makeup skills, Erica Fernandes is busy with yoga

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are working out together

