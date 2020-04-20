Music, cooking and working out: Here’s what is keeping television stars busy during lockdown

During the lockdown in the country following the coronavirus outbreak, many have been picking up new hobbies or reviving their old ones. Television stars, who are otherwise caught up with long hours of shoot, have also been trying their hands at different activities. While most have been cooking, a few actors have been pursuing music and painting among more.
Check out what popular television stars are up to in the lockdown.
While many know Ronit Bose Roy plays the violin, his saxophone performance cannot be missed
Apart from working out, Hina Khan recently showcased her sketching skills
After cooking its time to SING 🎤 Koshish Ki Hai Shayad Aapko Accha Lage *runsss* Making the most of my time and what better way to utilise this waqt My heads been spinning over-reading and over- watching about what our world is facing this is the best way to relax the senses .. try you guys #humsafar #pause #staysafe #weareinthistogether
In an Instagram video, Surbhi Chandna put her vocal cords to test by singing the title track of TV show Humsafar
I think that I shall never see A poem lovely as a tree. A tree whose hungry mouth is prest Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast; A tree that looks at God all day, And lifts her leafy arms to pray; A tree that may in Summer wear A nest of robins in her hair; Upon whose bosom snow has lain; Who intimately lives with rain. Poems are made by fools like me, But only God can make a tree ~ Joyce Kilmer #CONVERSATIONSWITHEMFRIENDSERRYDAY 🌳💓
Besides reading and painting, Mouni Roy also found time for gardening
Arjun Bijlani recently shared his secret sabudana khichdi recipe
Dipika Kakar Ibrahim gave a fantastic makeover to her old t-shirt with her painting skills
Rajeev Khandelwal surprised his fans by playing the mouth organ
Divyanka Tripathi is cooking healthy food these days
Nakuul Mehta wrote a beautiful poem about his lockdown experience
Some positive thoughts for all of you and for me too! ❤️ ______________________________ We dream of time that's yet to come We live with memories of time already spent Such an irony everyday Where's the time and love for today For a past gone and unseen future, Did we just forget to live today Look at this time Oh! It just flew away There's another moment passing by Let's make it dance and sway Make some memories to reminisce Someday, When we are old and grey Then we could sit back and say Yes! We love how we lived for today Everyday is beautiful in it's own way. Sehban azim __________________________________ #stayhome #stayblessed #quarantinelife #sehbanism #instagrampoetry #quote #poetsofinstagram #instapoets #words #thoughts #poetsofig #poetrycommunity #poetsociety #instapoet #sehbanazim #instagrampoetry #poemsofinstagram #poetrycommunityofig #wordsofwisdom #poetryporn #words #alfaaz #poet #poem #poemsofig #wordsofinstagram #thoughts #poetryporn #life #poemsporn
Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Sehban Azim also picked up the pen to note down his thoughts
You can’t miss Karishma Tanna’s secret health hacks
Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai is conducting ‘The RD Show’ with her friends from the industry
How well do you “KNOW YOUR STARS?” . . Tune in today at 4pm to watch “GURMEET & DEBINA” and let’s see how well you know your favourite stars! I shall be asking you questions about them and you just have to answer. . . Are you ready for a star-studded evening where I bring colleagues from my industry together on a live chat with me where #StarsFightCorona . . . . @guruchoudhary @debinabon @starbytesofficial
Karan Mehra is conducting a chat show ‘Know your Stars’ featuring his colleagues
Apart from posting entertaining TikTok videos, Sargun Mehta is working on her dancing skills during the lockdown
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar is learning to play the piano
Fitness is on funnyman Maniesh Paul’s mind during the lockdown
Debina Bonerjee’s YouTube channel is a must-watch. She even gave herself a gel manicure
Apart from polishing her makeup skills, Erica Fernandes is busy with yoga
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are working out together
