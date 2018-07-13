Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon to join Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot?

Ekta Kapoor has already signed Erica Fernandes to play the female lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Ekta Kapoor has already signed Erica Fernandes to play the female lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

Romantic saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to get rebooted. Producer Ekta Kapoor has already signed Erica Fernandes to play the female lead. And now, there is buzz that Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan will step into the shoes of Urvashi Dholakia as the iconic vamp Komolika. Speculations are also rife that Kushal Tandon has been roped in to play the male lead Anurag. Before Kushal, names like Angad Bedi, Barun Sobti, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Raina were also doing the rounds.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Hina has mostly been finalised. The financial contract and the final creatives are being locked with her. As for Kushal, the channel has liked his look test and things will be taken ahead with him. Ekta is personally keeping a tab on all the developments, as the show is very important to her. She will announce the final cast mostly by end of the month.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay presented the tale of two star-crossed lovers Prerna and Anurag played by Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan, respectively. The ultra-stylish vamp Komolika went on to become a rage. Not just her over-the-top performance but her saree and bindis also became a fashion statement. If Hina takes up the role, it would be a complete contrast from her earlier TV outing of the perfect bahu Akshara.

Ekta had recently tweeted about her woes of finding her perfect Komolika. She posted on her Twitter handle, “Even though there will b a reboot in her character … it’ll b a v difficult casting for this iconic antagonist! So first choice will b hopefully d last choice JAI MATA DI.”

Ekta followed it up with another tweet that read, “So many sources claiming so many actors in this epic characters casting’ I habe aproached only one person n she is d ONLY CHOICE.”

Meanwhile, Deepak Qazir is the only actor retained from the original cast. Sources confirm that he would be once again playing Anurag’s father in the serial.

Earlier this year, Ekta had announced the remake of the show on Star Plus. She had shared a post on her Instagram handle that read, “With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001 …17 years later I ‘ reboot’ it dipping it in personal pain and lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 years!!! Again I’ll take my broken heart n make it into art!!! #namestobeannounced#waitfortheannouncement (sic).”

