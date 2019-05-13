Hina Khan wraps up shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan pens a farewell note

Hina Khan wrapped up her shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Sunday. The actor plays Komolika in the daily that also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Hina has flown to the Cannes Film Festival, where the first look of her film Lines will be released. The actor has taken a break from Kasautii as she will soon start shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film.

According to sources, Hina’s exit from the show will be kept open-ended, leaving space for her return. In the upcoming track, after Komolika’s ill motives will come to fore, she will stage her own death. The actor posted many pictures from the last day of shoot on her Instagram page. The team also organised a farewell party for Hina.

Her co-star Parth Samthaan posted a heartwarming message for Hina Khan on his Instagram page. He wrote, “Although we jelled up pretty much towards the end but overall ..to be honest .. I did learn a lot from you @realhinakhan on every scene that we shot ..(learnt probably more than you learnt from me ?) anyway..Wish you a great journey ahead with lots of happiness ..see you soon ..God bless you ?”

Hina replied on his post, “HAHAHHAHA yes yes you taught me so much Mr. Samthaan?￰ﾟﾤﾣ I hope you read in between the lines now? if you know what I mean shhhhhhhh?￰ﾟﾘﾉ shall miss you guys.. see u soon.. lotsa love and luck ❤️.

Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, had become good friends with Hina Khan. Posting a farewell message for her, she wrote, “Good byes are difficult for everyone.. but this one was a special one.. We all had a smile (read laughs) while we were spending some last few shooting hours with our Komolika a.k.a Hina Khan… While we all will cherish our crazy and fond memories of shooting with you we also want you to come back soon on the sets of #kasautiizindagiikay2 we all want you to break a couple of legs in all your endeavours… All the best for #cannesfilmfestival and all other good things coming your way… yours- Cookie and this is not a goodbye .. this is the beginning of something new :).”

Before flying to Cannes, Hina, in a live chat on Instagram, told her fans, “It has been a lovely journey with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. I have wrapped up the shoot and I am still emotional. These guys loved me a lot and even I was very fond of them. As I start my new beginning, I hope you all pray and wish for me. Keep loving me as I step into a new world.”

Apart from releasing the first look of her film, Hina Khan will also be part of a panel organised by the India Pavilion. She will be joining the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Prasoon Joshi at the international film festival.

Here are photos from Hina Khan’s last day on Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets:

The reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was launched in September last year. While Erica and Parth’s chemistry has been loved by fans, Hina’s Komolika made headlines for her distinct style. After playing a bahu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it was a surprise to see Hina as the quintessential vamp. Ekta Kapoor has already announced that to spice up the drama after Komolika’s exit, she will soon introduce Mr Rishabh Bajaj in the daily.