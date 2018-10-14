Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Ekta Kapoor reveals Hina Khan’s look as Komolika

Hina Khan is all set to join the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2.

Hina Khan will soon be seen as Komolika in the on-going series, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Earlier, the role of Komolika was played by Urvashi Dholakia who revolutionised the vamps on television with her performance and screen presence. Will Hina be able to recreate history? Only time will tell.

Ekta Kapoor recently took to Twitter to share the first look of Hina in character and shared a post which read, “Bihar ka bewagpan aur bengal ki adaa …. welcome @eyehinakhan as KOMOLIKA.”

Earlier in an interview with SpotBoyE, Urvashi, who is still recognised as Komolika, said she has full faith that Hina will do justice to the role. She said, “Ekta (Kapoor) put her trust in me 18 years ago, the same she is doing now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail. Ekta has an eye for performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina good luck in all honesty.”

Bihar ka bewagpan aur bengal ki adaa …. welcome @eyehinakhan as KOMOLIKA 💋💋💋❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💖👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/cFbMVKt0LA — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 14, 2018

Hina Khan as Komolika in Kausauti Zindagi Kay season 2.

Hina Khan as Komolika is ready to steal your hearts away.

The first season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay ran for seven long years. The series starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy. Urvashi Dholakia and Geetanjali Tikekar played the main antagonists.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will mark the comeback of Hina on daily shows, who first became a household name with her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai. The actor was part of the show for eight years after which she went on to participate in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd