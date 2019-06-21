Hina Khan is up to ‘something very exciting’

Hina Khan on Thursday raised the curiosity of her fans as she shared a photo with the caption, “Shooting for something very exciting today.” Later, the actor posted photos from the set of what looks like a TV show or a commercial. Her photos also featured TV anchor and actor Maniesh Paul.

In another photo, Hina wrote, “Shall disclose the big news soon..stay tuned. Blessed. Touchwood.” Maniesh and Hina seemed to have had a great time working together. In a video, Maniesh teases Hina for taking a lot of time in applying makeup and getting ready for the shoot.

Re-sharing the same video, Hina wrote, “Lier Lier pants on fire. @manieshpaul. Lovely meeting you and what a wonderful shoot. Stay tuned. It’s coming.”

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor recently flew to the national capital to shoot for a project. She kept her fans updated about her whereabouts and shared lovely photos and videos on Instagram. On Thursday, Hina also posted her photoshoot pictures where she stood out in a yellow outfit.

Meanwhile, a preview of the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, available only on Hotstar, suggests that Hina will soon be back on television screens as Komolika. She will join hands with Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover) in the show. But now, if this will mark her re-entry in the show or will she be there for only an episode or two is still to be known.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot airs on Star Plus.