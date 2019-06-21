Toggle Menu
Hina Khan is up to ‘something very exciting’

Hina Khan recently flew to the national capital to shoot for a project. She kept her fans updated about her whereabouts and shared lovely photos and videos on Instagram.

hina khan new tv show
Hina Khan shared a glimpse from her new project on Instagram.

Hina Khan on Thursday raised the curiosity of her fans as she shared a photo with the caption, “Shooting for something very exciting today.” Later, the actor posted photos from the set of what looks like a TV show or a commercial. Her photos also featured TV anchor and actor Maniesh Paul.

In another photo, Hina wrote, “Shall disclose the big news soon..stay tuned. Blessed. Touchwood.” Maniesh and Hina seemed to have had a great time working together. In a video, Maniesh teases Hina for taking a lot of time in applying makeup and getting ready for the shoot.

Re-sharing the same video, Hina wrote, “Lier Lier pants on fire. @manieshpaul. Lovely meeting you and what a wonderful shoot. Stay tuned. It’s coming.”

See all the photos of Hina Khan from her shoot

hina khan photos
Hina Khan is expected to be seen in a new TV show.
hina khan instagram photos
Hina Khan looked gorgeous as she posted this photo on Instagram.
hina khan with maniesh paul
Hina Khan shared a photo with Maniesh Paul.
hina khan new show
Hina Khan will soon announce her new project.
hina khan pics
Hina Khan was on a photo sharing spree.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor recently flew to the national capital to shoot for a project. She kept her fans updated about her whereabouts and shared lovely photos and videos on Instagram. On Thursday, Hina also posted her photoshoot pictures where she stood out in a yellow outfit.

Meanwhile, a preview of the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, available only on Hotstar, suggests that Hina will soon be back on television screens as Komolika. She will join hands with Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover) in the show. But now, if this will mark her re-entry in the show or will she be there for only an episode or two is still to be known.

hina khan kasautii zindagii kay
A shot from Hina Khan’s entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
hina khan as komolika
Hina Khan plays the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot airs on Star Plus.

