Hina Khan is ‘lost in her own world’, see photos from her Swiss vacation

TV actor Hina Khan is making the best of her Swiss vacation. She has been frolicking around Switzerland with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and if her photos and videos on Instagram are anything to go by, she is enjoying her vacation to the fullest.

Hina’s Instagram story features the TV actor ‘lost in her own world’. Also, she is missing no chance to boast about beau Rocky’s love for her. A caption on a video featuring Rocky reads, “Made with love justtt for me coz I was supa hungry…M in love with the shape of you.” The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor is not just enjoying the pristine locations of Switzerland but is also catching up on some scrumptious food.

Also, the actor bumped into the creative director of her show Kasautii Zindagi Kay and sent love for producer-director Ekta Kapoor in a video. She captioned the video, “Look at the happiness on my face..now this is what I call #Balajiglow..haina Ekta Kapoor.”

See all the photos of Hina Khan from her Swiss vacation

Before heading to Switzerland, Hina spent some time exploring Milan. From Milan too, she shared many photos and videos and kept her many fans up-to-date.

On the work front, Hina Khan released the poster of her debut Hindi film Lines at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor turned many heads at the red carpet of the prestigious event and even spent some great time with Priyanka Chopra at the French Riviera. Her appearance at Cannes brought her global recognition.