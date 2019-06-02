Hina Khan is making the most of her stay in Paris

Television actor Hina Khan’s trip to Switzerland and Paris has become the talk of the town. The actor, who is one of the most popular television actors on social media, is making the most of her trip to Paris. After a great time in Switzerland, Hina is spending some quality time in Paris.

Hina is accompanied by boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The two have shared several videos on their respective Instagram handles, informing fans about their whereabouts. In one of the Instagram stories, Hina revealed that she will be soon shooting for her film and before that she has to shop.

Hina Khan, reportedly, will soon shoot for her film Wish List. Directed by Rahat Kazmi, the movie also stars UK-based actor Jitendra Rai.

On the work front, Hina was at the Cannes Film Festival to present her debut film Lines. The actor shared the first poster on Instagram. She wrote, “Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. #Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it.”