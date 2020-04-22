Hina Khan imitates Deepika Padukone in latest TikTok video

Hina Khan recreated a scene from Chennai Express. Hina Khan recreated a scene from Chennai Express.

Hina Khan’s social media game is on point. Be it her Instagram account where she has 7.6 million followers or her TikTok handle with 1.9 million followers, the TV actor knows how to keep her fans entertained.

The latest TikTok post of Hina has her imitating Deepika Padukone from Rohit Shetty directorial Chennai Express. Her delivery of the dialogue will surely leave you smiling.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus, Hina Khan has been sharing a couple of TikTok videos daily. Apart from some fun videos, she has also posted informative videos where she teaches people how to wear a mask and how to wash hands among more.

On the work front, Hina is waiting for the release of her short film Smartphone. It will release on the Ullu app on April 24. Akshay Oberoi and Kunaal Roy Kapur also play prominent roles in the movie.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd