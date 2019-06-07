Hina Khan: I will share a picture holding my own Oscar one day

Hina Khan met Academy Award-winning filmmaker Marc Baschet during her Europe tour. It was Rahat Kazmi, the producer of her upcoming film Lines, who introduced her to Marc. Kazmi and Marc have collaborated for the former’s next feature film Lihaaf, based on Ismat Chugtai’s story of the same name.

Overwhelmed with the experience of meeting Marc, Hina shared on Instagram, “Meeting mark reassured me more than ever to the fact that being humble and inclusive is the trademark attribute of success. And for the language of Cinema Oscars is like a dictionary, it defines everything!”

Thanking Marc Baschet for letting her hold his Oscar trophy and wishing to have one for herself one day, Hina Khan added, “I grew Years in just a few moments when I met the Oscar winner producer Mark Bachet for (No Mans Land) and this experience is worth a lifetime. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to hold your Oscar😬 (wish I could share the picture) no worries I will share a picture holding my own Oscar one day (inshallah) #DreamBig #WeCanDreamAtleast #LetsLeaveTheRestToAlmighty. Thank you, Mark, for your kind words, hope to work with you soon🤗 and thank you @rahatkazmi for introducing me to him.”

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay star shared a video where she captured all the awards and certificates won by Marc.

Hina Khan created a lot of buzz with her red carpet appearances at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. She not only stunned all with her gorgeous appearances but also released the first look poster of her debut film Lines.

Lines is helmed by Hussain Khan and is written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. Kazmi has also co-produced the film along with Tariq Khan and Zeba Sajid.