Hina Khan holidays with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Maldives. See their love-soaked photos and videos

Hina Kha and Rocky Jaiswal often post pictures from their various vacations together. (Photos: Hina and Rocky/Instagram)

Hina Khan is living the perfect beach life right now. The television actor, who’s currently holidaying with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Maldives, is living her best life in the picturesque location. In various Instagram stories and posts, Hina shared glimpses from her stay.

Hina and Rocky jetted off to the Maldives on Wednesday. Soon enough, Hina began sharing photos and videos from her vacay on social media. “Travelling in style with the largest seaplane operator in the world. An experience you wouldn’t want to miss,” she wrote with a set of photos on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The lovebirds seem to be enjoying their beach holiday, hand-in-hand, literally. In one of Hina’s Instagram stories, she is chilling at a musical cafe holding Rocky’s hand. The actor has also shared several photos of her outfits from the vacation so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hinaa_div ✨ (@hinaa_divv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hinaa_div ✨ (@hinaa_divv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina_khanfc (@hina_khanfc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina_khanfc (@hina_khanfc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina_khanfc (@hina_khanfc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina_khanfc (@hina_khanfc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Jaiswal (@rockyj1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina_khanfc (@hina_khanfc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@hinakhanteam1)

Hina and Rocky often post pictures from their various vacations together.

Hina also rang in Rocky’s birthday last month, in style. The intimate bash also included a Valentine’s Day photo as both the days collided on February 14.

Hina appeared in Bigg Boss 14 as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors’, along with former contestants Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. A Bigg Boss 11 winner herself, Hina’s recent acting projects included Naagin 5, Hacked, Damaged 2 and more.