Hina Khan on going bad: ‘People were blown away by Komolika, they found swag and adaa’

Television actor Hina Khan, who shot to fame with her portrayal of the ideal daughter-in-law Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has worked hard to change her good-girl image since then. She entered the Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot as the vamp Komolika, something which was well-received by her fans. Hina says that people were ‘blown away’ by her character, and that she has proved her mettle in acting.

In a recent interview to ET Times, Hina Khan, who played a negative role in her recent music video Main Bhi Barbaad, opened up about fan reactions to her villainous roles. “I think after Akshara, the first negative character I played was Komolika. Not to blow my own horn, but people were blown away. They found pure performance, swag and adaa that attracted them towards the character, other than she just being negative.”

Adding that she has won awards for her negative roles, she feels that she has established herself as an actor. Discussing the numerous varying roles, she said that she doesn’t want to try only one space, where she is loved. Another break for Hina’s image, was when she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and proceeded to win the show as well.

However, it’s not all a complete cakewalk for Hina in showbiz. She revealed that she had been rejected because she didn’t look ‘Kashmiri’ enough for a project. “I can’t talk about the project, but I remember I could not crack a project because I didn’t look Kashmiri enough. I am Kashmiri and I can fluently speak the language but I didn’t get cast because my complexion is dusky and I am not extremely fair. That’s what the team and character demanded. I really felt bad. When you know the language so well, probably you could have worked wonders in that character, but I didn’t get cast only because I don’t look Kashmiri. I never lose hope, I don’t give up. I keep trying.” Addressing marriage plans, she said that it wasn’t on the cards, at the moment.

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the music video Main Bhi Barbaad, with Angad Bedi. Prior to this, she also worked with Shaheer Sheikh for ‘Baarish’.