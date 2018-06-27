Hina Khan turns into a water baby in Goa, see all her vacation photos

Hina Khan’s Instagram stories too had a few moments from the Goa vacation. Hina Khan’s Instagram stories too had a few moments from the Goa vacation.

Hina Khan is in Goa for a vacation with beau Rocky Jaiswal and she has turned into a water baby.

The latest photos on Hina’s Instagram handle sees the Bigg Boss 11 contestant showing off her fab body. The TV star shared many photos where she is seen chilling in a pool. Hina shared the photos with the caption, “#GoaDiaries let’s swimmmmm 🏊‍♂️.” Hina’s Instagram stories too had a few moments from the Goa vacation. Rocky Jaiswal’s Insta story also had some romantic photos and videos.

See all photos, videos from Hina Khan’s Goa vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal:

Hina Khan has often been the victim of trolls and at a recent event when she was asked about the same, the actor said, “When a person grows and moves up in their career, there are many, who would try to put them down or talk ill about them. But that shouldn’t ever deter us from moving ahead. Social media and trollers are faceless and it doesn’t bother me at all. I want to focus on my work and career and I can’t let all this affect me.”

See some more latest photos of Hina Khan:

Hina made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and after playing the lead role of Akshara for eight years, the actor quit the show. She then participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

