Hina Khan gets teary-eyed remembering her father: ‘I am wearing his shirt, he is around’

Actor Hina Khan on Wednesday went live on Instagram for the first time after her father Aslam Khan passed away. The actor said while she is not in a state to talk to her fans, she is going live because of her ‘prior work commitments’. Thanking her fans for their constant support in the testing times, Hina, who had tested positive for Covid-19, informed her followers that she is feeling better and has tested negative for coronavirus.

“I am okay and much better. I have tested negative, but I still have some cough and some heaviness on my chest. I am on the road to recovery. It will take some time,” the actor said, adding, “I think, while returning from Kashmir, I was not in a state of mind to take precautions but thank god, my family tested negative. I know I did not take precautions, and hence, I tested positive. I am fine now, but I still have discomfort. My doctor said it will take time.”

Hina Khan said she has not been able to fast during Ramadan because she is still “very weak. On top of that, a lot of things happened, so it all added.”

While chatting with her fans, the actor became teary-eyed as she remembered her father.

“People have been checking on me. They kept sending me messages. I just cannot tell you how overwhelmed I am with the blessings I have received,” she said, but when one of her followers asked if she is sad, Hina replied, “I am my daddy’s strong girl,” adding that she is “wearing his t-shirt. I wear his clothes.”

But soon, the actor requested her fans to talk about her upcoming song “Patthar Wargi” and not about anything else. “Lets not talk about that,” she said.

Hina Khan’s father Aslam Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest. The actor, who was shooting for a project in Kashmir, had flown down to Mumbai after which she tested positive for Covid-19. On a concluding note, the actor asked her fans to take care of their near and dear ones. She emphasised on the importance of wearing two masks.