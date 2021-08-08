scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 08, 2021
Hina Khan gets emotional on the birth anniversary of her late father: ‘Got your favourite flowers on your birthday, dad’

Through multiple Instagram stories, Hina Khan, whose father died earlier this year following a cardiac arrest, shared poignant messages addressed to him.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2021 4:15:21 pm
Hina Khan, Hina Khan fatherHina Khan shared poignant messages addressed to her father. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan remembered her late father on the anniversary of his birth. Her father, Aslam Khan, died earlier this year following a cardiac arrest.

Through multiple Instagram stories, she shared poignant messages addressed to him. She also shared the photo of a beautiful bouquet made out of pink and white lilies.

“Got your fav flowers on your birthday dad. Happy birthday daddy. I love you. Miss you,” she wrote. Hina also uploaded a video of her father cutting a cake on his 60th birthday. He is heard joking that he cannot be 60 as he celebrated his 35th birthday last year.

hina khan Hina bought this bouquet for her late father. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Hina Khan, Hina Khan father “Happy birthday daddy. I love you. Miss you,” she wrote. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina was shooting in Kashmir for a music video when her father passed away in April. She rushed back to Mumbai, but soon tested positive for Covid-19 and had to go under quarantine.

Expressing her grief, she had written on Instagram, “A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most. Dear people times are tough, very tough, for not just us, but everyone around. But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.”

