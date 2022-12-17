scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Hina Khan fulfills sister-in-law duties, asks Kaushal Joshi to give Rs 1 lakh as ‘shagan’

Actor Hina Khan was leading the team-bride at manager Heena Lad's wedding with Kaushal Joshi.

Hina KhanActor Hina Khan was seen negotiating the shagan money at manager Heena Lad's wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Celebrity managers’ Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad’s wedding was a star-studded affair. Known names from the world of Hindi television attended the wedding in Mumbai and added glamour to the event. During the wedding rituals, actor Hina Khan, who is managed by Heena Lad, was seen negotiating a ‘shagun’ of Rs 1,11,000 from the groom.

In a video, which has gone viral, Hina is seen standing in front, informing everyone that Kaushal has given them Rs 75000, and promises to give Rs 25,000 later. However, the rest of the friends boo at this announcement and Kaushal has to intervene.

The groom calms everyone down and says, ‘Guys, my wife, its Rs 1,11,000 done’, making everyone cheer for him. Hina is also seen clapping and cheering for the newly-wed couple.

While some followers hailed Hina and wrote, “Hina really loves her manager like a sister. toh ye saali wala ritual toh banta ha (Hina really loves her manager like a sister, so she has this much right),” many other followers kept asking for pictures of Shehnaaz Gill in the comments.

 

Heena and Kaushal’s pre-wedding festivities were attended by many celebrities as well. From sangeet, mehendi to baraat, many actors from the television industry turned up to give their blessings to the couple. Hina was also part of the haldi ceremony, where the bride-t0-be Heena applied haldi on the actor’s face as a sweet gesture.

At the mehendi ceremony, actors Bharti Singh and writer-husband Harsh Limbachiyaan along with their son Laksh, actors Shehnaaz Gill and Avneet Gaur were seen at the ceremony. Later at the wedding, actors Aly Goni, Rupali Ganguly and Jasmine Bhasin were seen dancing in the baraat. Actor Aneri Vajani was also spotted at the wedding ceremony.

