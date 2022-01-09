Hina Khan reveals her family has tested positive for Covid-19, shares photos of ‘battle scars’

Actor Hina Khan took to Instagram and opened up about the ‘harsh reality’ as her entire family has tested positive for Covid-19, except for her. In a post, consisting of a series of photos, on Instagram, she said that she has to wear a mask all the time. Sharing photos of red marks around her face, Hina also called them ‘battle marks.’

She captioned the post, “Harsh Reality: These days life and Instagram both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals..but when it’s 2020×2 (2022) I guess the reality is twice as difficult as 2020… When everyone in the family tests positive for covid and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24×7 and look after the entire family..safe to say there will be marks behind .. just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina added, “But as they say when life presents itself as an obstacle course .. become a ninja warrior.. or at least try… And this post is to tell you that trying is enough.. it gets you to the other side just fine… Let us all try and fight it again .. with scars and battle marks .. just like a warrior… This too shall pass and remember when Life gives you lemons make a bloody lemonade. P.S.- #BathroomSelfie #NinjaWarrior #FighterForReal #RealityIsHarsh #DoubleMaskUp #MaskIsYourShield #sherrkhanisback #InspireYourselfToInspireOthers.”

Hina Khan had tested positive for the virus last April. At the time, she had informed her followers, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions.”