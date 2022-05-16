Ahead of Cannes visit, Hina Khan is all ‘glitter and sass’ as she attends UK Asian Film Festival

Popular actor Hina Khan is all set to grace the Cannes Film Festival for the second time. Before heading to the prestigious event, Hina attended the UK Asian Film Festival, where she was awarded for her film, Lines. Dressed in an off-white Tarun Tahiliani gown, the actor made heads turn.

Sharing a few photos from the London streets, Hina Khan posted on Instagram, “Throwing some glitter and sass on the streets of London! #UKAFF2022 closing ceremony.”

Her friends from the industry could not hold their excitement as they replied to the post. While good friend Priyank Sharma shared a few white heart emojis, Arti Singh wrote, “Uffffffffff🔥❤️..” Fans lauded her look and called her beautiful. Wearing a sheer off-shoulder gown in corset style, Hina teamed it up with a white jacket with embellished sleeves. Keeping her makeup natural, the actor had her hair tied in a bun. Hina completed her look with contrasting emerald danglers, making her look ethereal.

Checkout more pictures of Hina Khan at the UK Asian Film Festival.

Hina Khan with her award at the UK Asian Film Festival. (Photo: PR) Hina Khan with her award at the UK Asian Film Festival. (Photo: PR)

Hina Khan poses with her trophy. (Photo: PR) Hina Khan poses with her trophy. (Photo: PR)

Hina Khan receives her award for her film Lines. (Photo: PR) Hina Khan receives her award for her film Lines. (Photo: PR)

Hina Khan poses on the London street in her Tarun Tahiliani outfit. (Photo: Hina/Instagram) Hina Khan poses on the London street in her Tarun Tahiliani outfit. (Photo: Hina/Instagram)

Hina Khan looks stunning in her off-white gown. (Photo: Hina/Instagram) Hina Khan looks stunning in her off-white gown. (Photo: Hina/Instagram)

As per her team, Hina was awarded ‘The Trail Blazer’ at the Tongues on Fire Flame Award 2022 for Lines, at the closing ceremony of the UK Asian Film Festival. The actor will now fly off to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival later this week.

Before flying off to London for the awards, Hina Khan had posted a long note on Instagram. Stating that she has been called a ‘daydreamer’ and someone ‘farsighted’, she wrote how dreams is all that she’s got and will use to fuel her journey. “Persistence, Passion and power is a virtue that acts as a guiding light. Young small town girl with dreams that touch the sky, I for sure have been called a daydreamer or sometimes farsighted. But dreams are all I’ve got and I shall use it to fuel my journey as far and long as I humanly can. Thank you @ukasianfilmfestival for acknowledging this humble journey of a girl who truly believes women must try twice as hard anywhere in the world and never leave the opportunity to lift other women up. Getting a recognition by peers from the other side of the world for a heartily-made and hard-earned film is cherishable for life. Much much love and appreciation, Thank you for inviting me and officially selecting our film #Lines and premiering it in the festival.. I shall see you soon UK Asian Film Festival.. London here I come.,” she wrote.