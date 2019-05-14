Toggle Menu
Hina Khan heads to Cannes with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, see photos and videoshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/hina-khan-cannes-international-film-festival-debut-red-carpet-boyfriend-rocky-jaiswal-photos-videos-5726537/

Hina Khan heads to Cannes with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, see photos and videos

Hina Khan will be making her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay star will walk the red carpet at the gala event and will also be a part of a panel organised by the India Pavilion on May 17.

Hina Khan Rocky Jaiswal photos
Excited about her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival, Hina Khan has been sharing updates from her trip on social media. (Photo: Hina Khan/Twitter)

After ruling television screens with her roles of Akshara (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and Komolika (Kasautii Zindagi Kay), Hina Khan is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival. The actor will be walking the red carpet at the gala event and will also be a part of a panel organised by the India Pavilion on May 17.

The 72nd edition of Cannes International Film Festival is all set to begin on May 14 in French Riviera and will continue until May 25.

Excited about her debut at the international event, the TV actor has been sharing updates from her trip on social media.

Before heading to the French Riviera, Hina stopped in Paris to visit Eiffel Tower with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Sharing pictures, she wrote, “#JustBe…Restoring my energy.. Before it begins 🙏” Rocky also posted videos of his excited girlfriend.

Advertising

Talking about attending Cannes, Hina told IANS, “It’s a huge honour, I have been following Cannes as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content.”

She added, “I am not only grateful to have the opportunity to not only be present amongst the best of creative minds but also to be sharing my thought on cinema, my upcoming film and the journey so far with them.”

After the panel discussion where she will be joined by the likes of Ekta Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor, Hina Khan will launch the first look of her short film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil War.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 On eve of festival, Cannes defends its record on women
2 End of The Big Bang Theory stirs debate over future of TV comedies
3 Empire to get another season on Fox