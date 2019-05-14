Hina Khan heads to Cannes with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, see photos and videos

After ruling television screens with her roles of Akshara (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and Komolika (Kasautii Zindagi Kay), Hina Khan is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival. The actor will be walking the red carpet at the gala event and will also be a part of a panel organised by the India Pavilion on May 17.

The 72nd edition of Cannes International Film Festival is all set to begin on May 14 in French Riviera and will continue until May 25.

Excited about her debut at the international event, the TV actor has been sharing updates from her trip on social media.

Before heading to the French Riviera, Hina stopped in Paris to visit Eiffel Tower with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Sharing pictures, she wrote, “#JustBe…Restoring my energy.. Before it begins 🙏” Rocky also posted videos of his excited girlfriend.

Talking about attending Cannes, Hina told IANS, “It’s a huge honour, I have been following Cannes as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content.”

She added, “I am not only grateful to have the opportunity to not only be present amongst the best of creative minds but also to be sharing my thought on cinema, my upcoming film and the journey so far with them.”

After the panel discussion where she will be joined by the likes of Ekta Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor, Hina Khan will launch the first look of her short film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil War.