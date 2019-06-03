Hina Khan is on her way back to India

Television actor Hina Khan on Sunday ended her vacation in Europe. The actor and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are on their way back to India. Hina informed fans about her departure from Paris via her Instagram stories.

Advertising

Hina, post making a stunning appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019, visited Milan, Switzerland and then Paris. The TV actor and her team members shared some photos from the airport as they left for India.

Scroll to see the latest photos of Hina Khan as she bid adieu to Paris:

Sharing her clicks from Paris, Hina wrote, “Easy breezy.”

See some more photos of Hina:

Television diva Hina Khan’s last few days have been quite eventful. Hina attended the Cannes Film Festival, after she wrapped up the shoot of TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. At Cannes, the first look of her debut film Lines was released. And after the prestigious event, she enjoyed her vacation in Europe.