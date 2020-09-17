Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla shoot for Bigg Boss 14 promo

While Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, Hina Khan was the first runner-up of season 11. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram and Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)

In two weeks, Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors. To create excitement, the makers have roped in former contestants Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan to be a part of the show. The actors on Wednesday shot for a special promo in a studio in Mumbai.

A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com that these actors will be part of the upcoming season. While they will not be contestants, they will have special powers in the game. Also, they will mostly join Salman Khan on the premiere night and throw challenges at celebrities who will enter Bigg Boss 14 house. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Bigg Boss 10’s Monalisa will also join Shukla and Khan on the show.

“The makers want to spice up the upcoming season, and what better way than get the experts of the game to add some twist. While Gauahar and Sidharth were winners of their individual seasons, Hina and Monalisa were very popular contestants. Hina has always associated herself with Bigg Boss seasons, and she was more than happy to come back. The promos are entertaining, and will be aired soon on TV,” added the source.

Coming to contestants, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh and Shagun Pandey are confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 14 house. Other names in the list include Aly Goni, Gia Manek, Sara Gurpal, Akanksha Puri, Amrapali Dubey and Avinash Mukherjee. Confirmed contestants will go into self-quarantine before they enter the show.

Starting October 3, Bigg Boss 2020 will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan will air at 9 pm.

