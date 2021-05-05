Hina Khan, Aly Goni mourn the death of Nikki Tamboli’s brother: ‘I very well know how it feels’

On Tuesday, Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passed away. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist shared that her 29-year-old brother had multiple health issues over the years, and also tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Her colleagues Hina Khan, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin took to social media to share condolence messages.

Hina Khan bonded with Nikki during her stint as a Toofani Senior in Bigg Boss. Having lost her father recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared that she knows what Nikki is going through. Hina added that no one can ever replace a lost family member, and said that Nikki was in her prayers.

“So so sorry to hear about your brother Nikki , I very well know how it feels.. No one can ever ever replace a lost family member.. Heartfelt Condolences @nikkitamboli. You are in my prayers.. May god give you and your family strength..May his soul Rest In Peace,” wrote Hina Khan.

Aly Goni, who is also facing a tough time with his entire family testing positive for the coronavirus also tweeted about Nikki’s brother. “Just heard about nikki’s brother. may god rest his soul in peace. stay strong @nikkitamboli.”

Nikki Tamboli, through a long emotional post on Instagram, had spoken about her brother’s death. The actor also lamented the fact that the family could not give him a last farewell and added that if love alone could have saved you, he would have never died.

“You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said good bye, You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why, A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry, If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died, We will meet again someday,” she wrote.

Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Abhinav Shukla wrote on her post, “So sorry for the loss Nikki , accept my heartfelt condolences, i am sure he has left us with memories that we will cherish for rest of our lives. Be strong!” Rahul Mahajan also shared a heartfelt message, “Omg I do sorry to hear this news my condolences with you and your family,” while Jasmin Bhasin added, “You are a strong girl Nikki… Stay strong. May his soul RIP.. Take care.”

Former housemate Manu Punjabi, who had bonded strongly with Nikki replied to her, “What to say I don’t know.. himmat shabdh chota hai.. #Nikki be strong and take care of ur family bcos iss waqt mummy papa ko sabse jada tumari jarurat hai please rona aae tho unke samne nhi Rona abhi unki himmat or hosla bano.. Ishwar madad Kar Hmari.. #rip we are with you nikki (Your parents need you the most right now. Even if you feel like crying, don’t cry in front of them. Be their strength. May God help you all).”

Her friend from Bigg Boss Jaan Kumar Sanu also took to his Instagram story to condole Nikki’s brother’s demise. “My heart is full of grief right now and extend my deepest condolences to Nikki and her entire family, it’s a hard time for them and all the people losing their loved ones. This wave has hit our inner circle now and is getting like an unstoppable beast. I pray to God to have mercy and give strength to all of us to fight this situation. Nikki please stay strong, loss is huge & left a void. @nikki_tamboli,” he wrote.

Giving details about her brother’s illness, Nikki shared on her Instagram story that 20 days back he got got admitted in hospital as his lungs collapsed. Jatin was surviving on one lung, and “tested positive for tuberculosis and covid in hospital. He also got pneumonia and today morning morning his heart stopped beating and responding,” she added.

The actor shared that her brother had been facing multiple health issues over the years, and God has been kind to the family and saved her brother a number of times. Thanking everyone who prayed for her brother, the actor added that her brother was tired of hospital and is now in a ‘better place and in the better hands. God shall take care of him”.

Nikki Tamboli is set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 next, which would be shot in Cape Town.