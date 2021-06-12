Himesh Reshammiya’s wife sends a special message for him on Indian Idol 12, leaves him emotional

Himesh Reshammiya on Friday dropped the title song of his album Surroor 2021, which is a sequel to his first album Aap Kaa Surroor (2006). Following the album launch, there is going to be a Himesh Reshammiya special night on Indian Idol today, where the singer-music composer will croon to some of his most famous songs on the Indian Idol 12 stage, the music reality show which he also judges.

In a sneak peek promo from tonight’s episode of Indian Idol 12, we can see Himesh’s wife Sonia Kapoor sends a special message for her singer-husband. Expressing her love for him, she says, “Himesh, I love you! As a husband I’d rate him an 11 out of 10. Even if you want to fight with him, you cannot, because he doesn’t ever want to fight. He sings for me, he makes songs for me, that makes me feel so special. The things we can’t express, Himesh expresses them so easily through his music, and that is what I really love about him. I am very lucky to have you in my life, you are god’s biggest blessing for me.”

Himesh is also seen crooning some of his most successful tracks from movies like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and more.

Listening to Sonia’s message, Himesh visibly gets emotional, but soon makes a few jokes and laughingly says, “I am always wrong and she is always right”. However, what really makes Himesh teary-eyed, is Indian Idol 12’s contestant Sawai Bhatt’s rendering a knockout performance on ‘Tu Bichadann’.

In the promo, Sawai Bhatt croons to ‘Tu Bichadann’, and Himesh praises him at the end of his performance. “Note to note…suron mein bheege hue the,” he says. Not only Himesh but also Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik seem to be mighty impressed with Sawai’s soulful performance.