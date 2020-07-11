Himesh Reshammiya resumes work as reality show judge: Life in the new corona world is different

Himesh Reshammiya on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. (Photo: Himesh Reshammiya/Instagram) Himesh Reshammiya on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. (Photo: Himesh Reshammiya/Instagram)

After almost four months of lockdown, music composer Himesh Reshammiya is starting to resume his old work life. The actor-singer-composer started shooting for the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs recently. Being on the show’s set brought a “mixed bag of emotions” in him. Himesh is one of the judges on the show.

About resuming the shoot he said, “Life in the new corona world is so different, it has changed my perspective completely. The way I look at the smallest things in life, the things that make you happy, it has all changed.”

Himesh, who has judged more than 14 music reality shows, shared that coming to the sets after the lockdown was like “a breath of fresh air”. He then said, “It felt good to meet my colleagues after so long. I was cautious and fearful about the virus, ensuring that all possible precautions and safety measures were taken.”

He said “I performed a few songs, and gave all the COVID warriors a musical tribute which really warmed my heart. When the kids performed my first song ‘Odh Li Chunariya Tere Naam Ki’ it took me back to the days when I had just started my musical journey. We also did a fun performance with the kids of my song ‘Naam Hai Tera’ in which Deepika Padukone made her debut, I was overwhelmed with nostalgia.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd