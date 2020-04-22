Follow Us:
Celebrities on TikTok: Best of Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana’s TikTok profile gives a perfect sneak peek into her life. We also get to see her romancing boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: April 22, 2020 1:18:20 pm
Himanshi Khurana tiktok videos Himanshi Khurana was last seen in a music video, also featuring Asim Riaz. (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/Instagram)

Punjabi actor-singer Himanshi Khurana rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. In the Salman Khan-hosted show, she also fell in love with first runner-up Asim Riaz. Ever since the show got over, Asim and Himanshi have been inseparable, and Khurana’s TikTok videos are proof of it.

Asim and Himanshi romance post-Bigg Boss

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#dancewithdarkfantasy #himanshikhurana

♬ My Heart Will Go On – Piano Masters

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#himanshikhurana #asimanshiforever #dancewithdarkfantasy

♬ original sound – Rohit Basnet – Rohit Basnet

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#himanshikhurana #asimriaz #asimanshi

♬ original sound – iamhimanshikhurana – iamhimanshikhurana

After Bigg Boss got over, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana partied together. Himanshi shared a couple of videos on her TikTok profile. The videos will surely leave you grinning.

Cute moments of Himanshi and Asim in the Bigg Boss house

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#asimanshi #daddu #majnu

♬ original sound – iamhimanshikhurana – iamhimanshikhurana

@iamhimanshi_khurana

♬ original sound – Jagjit Sabharwal – Jagjit Sabharwal

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#asimanshi #himanshikhurana

♬ original sound – iamhimanshikhurana – iamhimanshikhurana

Himanshi Khurana got evicted in the middle of the Bigg Boss 13 season. However, while she was away from the show and Asim Riaz, Himanshi made sure to let the world know how she feels about him.

Shoot diaries

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#tiktokdiwali #BackbenchersOnFlipkart #viralvideo #himanshikhurana

♬ 이쁘다니까(여자버전) – V.A.

@iamhimanshi_khurana

♬ original sound – iamhimanshi_khurana

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#bts #teriyanmohabatan #himanshikhurana #bb13 #biggboss13 #colorstv #voot

♬ original sound – iamhimanshikhurana – iamhimanshikhurana

Not just Bigg Boss and Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana has been giving fans a look at her work life. The actor-singer has been keeping herself busy with shoots.

Himanshi Khurana can dance!

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#himanshikhurana

♬ original sound – iamhimanshikhurana – iamhimanshikhurana

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#himanshikhurana #asimriaz #asimanshi

♬ original sound – iamhimanshikhurana – iamhimanshikhurana

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#himanshikhurana #asimriaz #dancewithdarkfantasy #asimanshi

♬ original sound – iamhimanshikhurana – iamhimanshikhurana

Himanshi was one of the prettiest ladies on Bigg Boss season 13. We knew the Punjabi kudi is an actor and singer, but she can also dance. These videos are proof.

Himanshi Khurana is a fashionista

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#himanshikhurana #asimanshiforever #dancewithdarkfantasy

♬ original sound – imeghasahu

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#dancewithdarkfantasy #himanshikhurana #asimanshiforever

♬ original sound – Neetu ram – Neetu ram

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#himanshikhurana #asimanshi #flauntityourway

♬ GARMI 2 – BADSHAH,NEHA KAKKAR,FEAT. VARUN DHAWAN

@iamhimanshi_khurana

#beautiful #slomotion #himanshikhurana

♬ original sound – iamhimanshi_khurana

You can trust Himanshi to never go wrong with her dressing sense.

Also See: Trisha’s TikTok game is strong | Exploring Hansika Motwani’s TikTok profile

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana was seen in the music video of “Kalla Sohna Nai” sung by Neha Kakkar. The video also featured Asim Riaz.

