Celebrities on TikTok: Best of Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana was last seen in a music video, also featuring Asim Riaz. (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/Instagram) Himanshi Khurana was last seen in a music video, also featuring Asim Riaz. (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/Instagram)

Punjabi actor-singer Himanshi Khurana rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. In the Salman Khan-hosted show, she also fell in love with first runner-up Asim Riaz. Ever since the show got over, Asim and Himanshi have been inseparable, and Khurana’s TikTok videos are proof of it.

Asim and Himanshi romance post-Bigg Boss

After Bigg Boss got over, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana partied together. Himanshi shared a couple of videos on her TikTok profile. The videos will surely leave you grinning.

Cute moments of Himanshi and Asim in the Bigg Boss house

Himanshi Khurana got evicted in the middle of the Bigg Boss 13 season. However, while she was away from the show and Asim Riaz, Himanshi made sure to let the world know how she feels about him.

Shoot diaries

Not just Bigg Boss and Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana has been giving fans a look at her work life. The actor-singer has been keeping herself busy with shoots.

Himanshi Khurana can dance!

Himanshi was one of the prettiest ladies on Bigg Boss season 13. We knew the Punjabi kudi is an actor and singer, but she can also dance. These videos are proof.

Himanshi Khurana is a fashionista

You can trust Himanshi to never go wrong with her dressing sense.

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana was seen in the music video of “Kalla Sohna Nai” sung by Neha Kakkar. The video also featured Asim Riaz.

