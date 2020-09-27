Himanshi Khurana tests positive for coronavirus

Himanshi Khurana shared the news on her Instagram account (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/Instagram)

Himanshi Khurana on Sunday informed her fans that she has tested positive for coronavirus. In a note that she shared on Instagram, the former Bigg Boss contestant and popular Punjabi artiste stated, “I want to inform you all that I have been tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking proper precautions.”

She further informed that she got herself checked after participating in the farmers protest in Punjab against the farm bills passed in the parliament recently.

“As you all know that I was part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded. So, I thought of getting the test done before going for my shoot today evening,” Himanshi shared.

She concluded the note by saying, “I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get your test done and please take proper precautions in the protest. It’s my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through a pandemic. So, please take proper care.”

On Saturday, the singer-actor posted a video stating that she took part in the protest because she wanted to. She clarified that her participation was not a PR-gimmick or she did not look at it as an event that would benefit her professionally.

