Himanshi Khurana: Glad that Sidharth Shukla’s mother is with Shehnaaz Gill, she needs her

Punjabi actor-singer Himanshi Khurana gained a massive fandom following her participation in Bigg Boss 13. While she found the love of her life Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 13, the show also saw her bond with Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. In a recent interview, Himanshi opened up about the sudden demise of the show’s winner Sidharth, calling it a ‘huge shock and a jolt for us’.

Talking about losing Sidharth, the actor said that his death taught her that hatred, fights are meaningless, and what really matters is spending as much time with your loved ones. “We are busy running behind money, work, success and often don’t give time to our loved ones, but his death taught us to spend time with our dear ones as we don’t know when is your last time,” she told ETimes.

Before entering the reality show, Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill were at loggerheads. However, after living in the same house, they eventually became cordial. Given that Shehnaaz and Sidharth were really close, Himanshi said that post his demise, she and Asim have been worried about Shehnaaz. She added that they feel Sidharth’s mother could be the right person to guide Shehnaaz at this moment.

She said, “As a girl, I feel she needs a very strong support and I am very glad that Sidharth’s mother is with her during this tough phase. Asim had gone to attend his last rites and he told me that Sidharth’s mother is a very strong lady and how she handled everything. Asim and I discuss how Shehnaaz needs Rita aunty and she should be under her guidance. Shehnaaz is currently not in that frame of mind. Aisi haalat mein nahi hai ke sab kuch soojh boojh se kar sake (She is not in a condition to think rationally)…. It is a very tough situation for everyone and Shehnaaz has never seen a phase like this. I feel no one should go through this pain. Right now, she needs someone mature and strong who can help her to move ahead in life. Because she is in this tough profession.”

Himanshi Khurana added Sidharth Shukla mattered to Shehnaaz Gill a lot, and they were deeply connected. While she is happy Shehnaaz is focusing on her work right now, she requested people to give her space and not judge her. “In the showbiz medium, I tell you it doesn’t matter to people how you are feeling and what is bothering you. Nobody cares about your mental health. The moment the camera rolls, you have to start performing and smile. If I don’t behave nicely with the media for one day, the next day, there will be stories written about my rudeness but nobody will understand what problems I must be facing in my real life. I don’t think people should push Shehnaaz to that level or put her under that pressure and let her live and breathe,” the singer told ETimes.

On the work front, Himanshi recently released her music video “Gallan Bholiyan”, that also featured Asim Riaz. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of her film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.