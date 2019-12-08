Himanshi Khurana evicted from Bigg Boss 13

Himanshi Khurana is out of Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/ Instagram) Himanshi Khurana is out of Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/ Instagram)

Himanshi Khurana got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday. Apart from Khurana, the nominated contestants included Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala and Rashami Desai. Host Salman Khan announced that Himanshi and Shefali received the least number of votes. He then allowed housemates to save one among them. With fewer votes in her favour, Himanshi had to bid goodbye to the show.

Khurana entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card post the mid-season finale. The Punjabi actor-singer had earlier made headlines for her tiff with Shehnaaz Gill. They even got their families involved leading to severe animosity between them.

Seeing Himanshi Khurana enter the house, Gill had a nervous breakdown, but she gradually accepted her presence. Himanshi, on the other hand, never offered the olive branch and even pushed Gill in one of the tasks.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Khurana had shared, “Whatever controversy Shehnaaz and I had started reaching a national level. I think this is why I got approached by the makers. The world wants to know the reality, and I hope through this show, people know what the truth is. Also, she might be showing a side of Punjab that many wouldn’t even relate to. I can project the real Punjabi to the audience.”

Himanshi Khurana has been time and again accused of taking advantage of the controversy to be on Bigg Boss. The singer-actor said, “Why would I need to use her for popularity? I have been working in the industry for 10 years, and I collaborate with only A-listers. Also, if you look at our social media following, you would know who is more popular. Also, not everyone can handle fame, I am mature enough to be grounded.”

While Khurana’s five-week journey was rather unimpressive, her close bond with co-contestant Asim Riaz definitely created quite a stir in and outside the show. Riaz fell for the actor as soon as she entered the house. While initially, Khurana stressed that she was engaged and would not entertain him, she soon developed a soft corner for Riaz and the two were seen spending maximum time together. The couple along with Shefali Jariwala also formed a new group in the house against their former friend Sidharth Shukla.

In the last few days, Riaz had been quite vocal about his feelings for Khurana. During the latter’s birthday, he also surprised her by cooking a heart-shaped paratha for her. Khurana has been seen appreciating his efforts and even called him her ‘majnu’. However, she has always maintained the line that she has no feelings for him. It would be interesting to now see what game plan Riaz has up his sleeves after his ladylove’s exit.

Tonight, Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta also entered the show as a wild card contestant. With the entry, the competition is now between Gupta, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bhau, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli. Paras Chhabra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who are out for medical treatment, will also re-enter the house soon. After an extension, Bigg Boss 13 will now air its finale on February 15.

