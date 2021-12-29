Himanshi Khurana defends Asim Riaz as Shehnaaz Gill fans, celebs criticise him after controversial tweet

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestant Asim Riaz’s recent tweet about people getting over loved ones and moving on quickly caught heat online, as fans and some celebrities lashed at him for his insensitive remark that they presumed was directed at Shehnaaz Gill. She was recently snapped at the engagement party of her manager Kaushal Joshi after keeping a low profile after Sidharth Shukla’s death.

The engagement party was the first time in months that Shehnaaz was seen at a social event since Shukla’s death in September. Riaz’s tweet came hours after Shehnaaz’s photos went viral. She kept a low profile even when her first film with Diljit Dosanjh, Honsla Rakh, released.

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

“Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏 Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld (sic),” Asim’s tweet read. His comment was met with severe negative reaction online, with Kashmera Shah responding, “No, Asim, you are wrong. Please believe me. Let’s not judge people so fast without knowing the truth.”

Later, Vikas Gupta shared a long note about how life goes on, and people should too. The full caption read, “Everyone has their own way of dealing with grief and hurt. As we enter this world it’s not just one relationship that you enter into thats your mother but then father your siblings grandparents relatives post which it’s the family you choose Your friends Your mentors. Sometimes we are closer to our one than our others, friends than siblings love isn’t and shouldn’t be dependent on any basis. When you lose any loved ones do you stop celebrating love from others. Losing a family member doesn’t make you have bite of a cake from your best friends birthday party sometimes it’s cause it’s your fav choclate and you are hungry and sometimes it’s cause you don’t want your friend to feel bad. Life goes on and it should. #siddharthshukla isn’t here anymore life may not be perfect as it was when he was there for his loved ones and maybe it will take a long time. Pls remember Our lives are as important as the lives of our loved ones if not more. The ones who can see #shehnaazgill dancing and smiling don’t really know that this laugh and this coordinated dance isn’t really her. I called her #khushi for a reason. She is doing so that she can make her friend’s smile and can be part of their Happiness as they were there for her loss and difficult times. And @iamkenferns pls give her more colours for engagements and weddings (sic).”

However, Asim’s partner Himashi Khurana was quick to stand up in his defence as she wrote, “When some fans find easy target to make there person right , or kuch celebs bhi aa jate shame shame krne get a life, Asim himanshi ko target kro kyuki haan woh sirf apke bare me hi baat kar rahe hai …or to dance koi kar ni skta. Or PR bhi kitni active krdi news bhi lgvadi wow.” She further added, “Rahi baat kisi pe bhi bolne ki by god grace we both choose to stay quiet always …… anyways go find someone else for your blame game trick……. Shame on you guys.. We are with Asim riaz.”

Later, Asim himself sought to clear his stand on the subject and wrote a rebuttal, which stated that he was talking about some of his friends, and not Shehnaaz.

“Guys, I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now. I lost one of my good friends last month from Jammu and few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa, so I was actually telling them and not who you all are assuming. And remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up and say it directly. I have close ones too, I have my homies around too. So stop targeting, stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy,” Asim Riaz concluded.