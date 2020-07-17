Himanshi Khurana tests negative for coronavirus

Himanshi Khurana took the COVID-19 test after feeling unwell for a few days. (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/Instagram) Himanshi Khurana took the COVID-19 test after feeling unwell for a few days. (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/Instagram)

Actor Himanshi Khurana and her family have tested negative for coronavirus. Himanshi had not been feeling well for a few days and hence took the test. On Friday, her manager shared the test report on social media.

Sharing the photo of the report, Himanshi’s manager wrote, “Thank you for all your prayers and love and showing concern towards her health. @realhimanshi’s report for covid-19 is negative. Grateful to that almighty.” The actor also retweeted the post with a smiley.

Himanshi Khurana has been shooting music videos ever since lockdown restrictions were eased. She featured in two music videos alongside boyfriend Asim Riaz – “Kalla Sohna Nai” and “Apna Khyaal Rakhya Kar”. Khurana also starred in videos like “Bazaar”, “Suit Dwaada”, “O Jaanwale” and “Tamasha”. On Friday, Himanshi even announced her next music video “Distance” that would release on July 20.

Recently, television actors Parth Samthaan and Shrenu Parikh revealed that they tested positive for coronavirus. While Samthaan is in home quarantine, Parikh is hospitalised in her hometown Vadodara.

