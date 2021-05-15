Himanshi Khurana celebrates Eid with beau Asim Riaz and family, see photos

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana came together to celebrate the festival of Eid. Himanshi flew to Jammu to be with her boyfriend and his family during Eid celebrations. The couple posed for a happy picture and shared it on social media to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion.

In the photo shared by Asim on Instagram, the couple were seen sitting in the lawn of Asim’s house. While Asim sported a casual look with a bandana, Himanshi looked gorgeous in her traditional outfit. Asim’s brother Umar Riaz and his parents also joined them in the celebration.

Check out the pictures from Asim Riaz and his family’s Eid celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahanshah Alam (@shahanshah446)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahanshah Alam (@shahanshah446)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahanshah Alam (@shahanshah446)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahanshah Alam (@shahanshah446)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umar Riaz (@umarriazz91)

Asim Riaz released his debut rap number, “Back to Start”, on the occasion of Eid on Friday. In the track, he speaks about his struggle and how people told him that he will never make it. But he refused to be bogged down by the criticism and decided to fulfil his dreams.

Talking about the rap song, he said in a statement, “We take a look around us and we see that everything is changing and so much of the positive change is being embraced. I had ‘Back To Start’ with me since 2015 and I wanted to polish it till I was ready to put it out there for the listeners. I’m very pumped that it’s releasing. My wish for everybody this Eid is to have the strength to embrace changes and hustle their way forward.”

On the personal front, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are in a long-distance relationship, but they are not ready for marriage yet. When asked about marriage in a recent interview, the former Bigg Boss contestant said he and Himansi are too young for that. “We are working right now. We are in a relationship but we are working, so we want to get the most out of it. We are too young to do all that, man. Eventually, one day, we will,” he told radio host Siddharth Kannan.