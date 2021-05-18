Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz spend quality time together, see photo

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi actor Himanshi Khurana has been spending time with beau Asim Riaz in his hometown Jammu. Khurana flew to the city on the occasion of Eid and even celebrated the festival with Riaz’s family.

Khurana recently took to her Instagram account to post a monochrome picture of herself with Asim. In the photo, both the stars sported a casual look as they wore a sweatshirt along with denim. They also didn’t miss to wear their face mask. “Go back to start 🤨🤨” Himanshi captioned the photo. ‘Back to start’ is the title of Asim’s debut rap number. Asim reshared his ladylove’s post on his social media account.

More photos from their outing were shared by Asim’s brother Rohaan Ellahi. In the pictures, the Bigg Boss 13 runner struck a pose with his gang.

On the occasion of Eid, the fans of the couple were treated with some happy pictures of the duo at Asim’s home as they celebrated the festival. While Asim sported a casual look with a bandana, Himanshi looked gorgeous in her traditional outfit. Asim’s brother Umar Riaz and his parents also joined them in the celebration.

Asim and Himanshi met for the first time in the thirteenth season of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. It was then that Asim fell in love with Himanshi and proposed to her on national television.