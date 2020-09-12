Himani Shivpuri tests positive for coronavirus

Himani Shivpuri is currently seen in &TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. (Photo: Himani Shivpuri/Instagram)

Film and TV actor Himani Shivpuri has tested positive for coronavirus. The 59-year-old actor took to social media to share the news.

Shivpuri wrote on Instagram, “Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested.”

The actor is currently seen in &TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

Shivpuri had earlier spoken about the ban of senior artistes, above 65 years of age, on film and television sets. She had then told Hindustan Times, “I was so scared to go out and shoot, I’m still scared. It’s a scary situation. But people who’re above the age should not be sidelined. In this profession, as you grow older, the work anyway lessens. They’re feeling very bad about it. We don’t even get pension, jitna milta hai woh lifestyle maintain karne me chala jaata hai. (whatever we get, we spend it on maintaining our lifestyle) As we’re growing, paise kam ho rahe hai, (money is decreasing) so we need to work.”

The ban was eventually lifted.

