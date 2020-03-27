PatiPatniOnTikTok: Watch these hilarious videos of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

If the lockdown is making you feel low, check out Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s hilarious TikTok videos that is bound to bring a smile on your face. The television actors have been married for about a decade and welcomed their first child last year. While Jay has become a pro on the short-form video platform, Mahhi often joins him to create funny content.
Here’s a collection of some of their craziest videos
Role reversal: When the couple shifts places to pose for pictures
This is how we all husbands are treated by there wife..koi karta hain aisa hum masoom patiyon ke saath tag someone who has the same condition before marriage Comment below @indiatiktok @tiktok #tiktokindia #tiktok #tiktokfunny #tiktokindia #tiktokmemes #trending #foryou #viralvideo #viral #foryou #husband #husbandwifejokes
This dubbed version of a Hyderabadi couple talks about sacrifices in love
My wife has a Criminal mind!!! Comment below if you agree with her and what would you do in this situation @indiatiktok @tiktok #tiktokindia #tiktokfunny #funnyvideo #husbandwifejokes #husbandgoals #jokes #viral #viralvideo #foryou #trending #foryoupage #foru #funny ##funnyvid @mahhivij
Don’t angry me!, warns Mahhi
When you need an instant makeover
Jay sings apna time aayega
Kya Apka Boyfriend ya Husband aise phudakne ki koshish karta hain..dekhiye hum abla mard pe kya atayachaar ho raha hain.. what would you do in this situation?#tiktok #tiktokindia #tiktokfunny #funnyvideo #husbandwifejokes #husbandgoals #jokes #viral #viralvideo #foryou #indianblogger #trending @indiatiktok @tiktok @mahhivij
Bringing out wife’s reality
One day after #valentine when your wife did not like the way you spend the day without gifts.(note:- slap was improvised by @mahhivij without informing) #tiktokindia #tiktok #tiktokfunny #tiktokindia @tiktok @indiatiktok #video #viral #viralvideo #trending #foryoupage #foru #funny #funnyvideos #husbandwifejokes #aftervalentine ##aftermarriage
When wife asks if she has gained weight…
#thoughtoftheday #sundaymotivation never say the truth to your wife!!! Would you do the same to your guy ???? COMMENT BELOW:- (Note:- iss baar bhi maara bina bataye) #tiktokindia #tiktok #tiktokfunny #tiktokindia @tiktok @indiatiktok #video #trending #foryoupage #foru #funny #funnyvideos #husbandwifejokes @mahhivij
Jay pulls Mahhi’s legs on her social media addiction
I can predict what will happen in 2050..watch it to believe it and tag your partner in comment section who are always on phone and cant live without it.. @mahhivij @indiatiktok @tiktok #foru #funny #funnyvideos #husbandwifejokes #fun #tiktokindia #tiktok #tiktokfunny #foryoupage #viral #viralvideo #trending
What ‘Happy New Year’ means for couples
This video is for all the husbands of the world…I wish and pray that you have a great and a happy new year 2020..requesting all the wife's to pls COOPERATE and let your husband enjoy life and make 2020 the happiest year for them.. #tiktokindia #tiktok #tiktokfunny #foryoupage #viral #viralvideo #foryou #trending @indiatiktok @tiktok @mahhivij #happynewyear2020 #husbandwifejokes #husbandgoals #jokes #funny #funnyvideos #funn
Sharing the load of household chores
