PatiPatniOnTikTok: Watch these hilarious videos of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

If the lockdown is making you feel low, check out Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s hilarious TikTok videos that is bound to bring a smile on your face. The television actors have been married for about a decade and welcomed their first child last year. While Jay has become a pro on the short-form video platform, Mahhi often joins him to create funny content.

Here’s a collection of some of their craziest videos

Role reversal: When the couple shifts places to pose for pictures

This dubbed version of a Hyderabadi couple talks about sacrifices in love

Don’t angry me!, warns Mahhi

When you need an instant makeover

Jay sings apna time aayega

Bringing out wife’s reality

When wife asks if she has gained weight…

Jay pulls Mahhi’s legs on her social media addiction

What ‘Happy New Year’ means for couples

Sharing the load of household chores

