Hilarie Burton, Jeffery Dean Morgan tie the knot

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are officially married after 10 years of relationship.

The couple, who share nine-year-old son Augustus and one-year-old daughter George, got married in a secret wedding on October 5 and shared the news on Instagram on Monday.

“This past weekend was the best of my entire life… Jeff and I just want to put it out there that we got married! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community,” Burton wrote alongside a few photographs from the ceremony.

“For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything,” the One Tree Hill alum added.

Burton, 37, said from the moment she met Morgan, he was her husband.

“Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years,” she further said.

Morgan thanked Burton for making him “the luckiest man in the world”.

He said the ceremony was an “intimate” one, performed by fellow Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles and The Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus with their children at their sides.

“Thank you to all our friends and family. It was, without a doubt… the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more,” Morgan said.

This is Burton’s first marriage and Morgan’s second. The 53-year-old was previously married to actor Anya Longwell, but they divorced in 2007. He was also once engaged to his “Weeds” co-star, Mary Louise Parker, but they broke up in 2008.