High Fever winners Tara and Nisha: We really worked hard as we knew only that will take us ahead

Tara Prasad and Nisha Rasaily took home the High Fever trophy. Tara Prasad and Nisha Rasaily took home the High Fever trophy.

Dance reality show High Fever aired its grand finale on Sunday night. Judged by Esha Gupta, Salman Yussuf Khan and Ahmed Khan, the &TV show saw Delhi boy Tara Prasad and Sikkim girl Nisha Rasaily take home the winners trophy. The duo was also awarded with a prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

Excited about the win, Tara, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It really feels unreal. While we did hope to win, the kind of talent we had, we weren’t expecting it.”

“We really worked hard as we knew only that will take us ahead. During the stint, we both got injured and tore ligaments. But it never deterred us. We really pushed ourselves and finally we have the trophy with us,” shared Nisha.

The show presented a unique format of competition between pairs. Tara and Nisha interestingly hadn’t even met before they auditioned together. Sharing their story, Tara said, “We both were supposed to audition with different partners. But fate had something else in store for us. A common friend introduced us when both our individual partners couldn’t make it. We met a couple of days before we shot our audition video. Thankfully, we connected instantly and here we are as the winning pair.”

Nisha further shared, “It’s difficult to perform with someone you don’t know. And here we were competing together. We did have our share of fights and disagreements but our passion towards dance kept us focused. Through the show, we developed a close bond and the friendship is here to stay.”

While Tara is trained in Latin dance forms, Nisha is a classical dancer. The pair is currently planning to do shows across India and then make their way to Bollywood. “I understand the industry’s requirements better now. I have trained myself and looking forward to choreograph some fusion acts soon,” Tara added

Nisha said, “Being from the north east, I have always been inclined towards art. My parents have also been supportive towards my passion. I hope I can take it ahead and make them proud.”

While Nisha and Tara took home the trophy, Faizan Mallik and Likhit D Jain and Tejas Verma and Anshul Kumar were announced as the first and second runner-up, taking home Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively. The other finalist jodi, brothers Akash and Suraj More were also awarded with Rs 2 lakh for winning the maximum golden hammers in the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd