Hero No 1 stars Govinda and Karisma reunite on India’s Got Talent Season 9. Watch video

The ‘90s kids will have something exciting to look forward to this weekend. Hero No 1 stars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor will grace the reality show India’s Got Talent Season 9.

The makers shared a teaser of the episode on their social media handles with a caption that read, “Iss weekend hoga entertainment ka dhamaka kyuki humare manch par aa rahe hai @govindaahuja21 aur #karismakapoor! Dekhiye India’s Got Talent Season 9 ka yeh khaas episode iss Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

— sonytv (@SonyTV) March 7, 2022

In the clip, we see Govinda doing his signature moves as the crowd goes crazy. Later, Karisma appears on the stage. Govinda and Karisma blow kisses at each other as Hero No 1’s title track plays in the background.

The ninth season of India’s Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani. It is judged by Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.

India’s Got Talent Season 9 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.