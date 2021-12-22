Here’s why Sandeep Patil was called the ‘night captain’ by 1983’s World Cup winning team

December 22, 2021 3:48:06 pm
The 1983 World Cup winning team does not have just a victory story to share but every little moment on and off the field makes for the most interesting anecdotes. While we all know how the underdogs created history by defeating the unbeatable West Indies in the biggest cricketing competition, off the field they were just a bunch of fun-loving young men. In a 2019 episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the team revealed some fun stories and even confessed to their ‘naughtiness’.
Most teammates claimed that while Kapil Dev led them on the field in the day, at night, it was Sandeep Patil who was their captain. From partying to fashion, it was Sandeep who led the way. Accepting the title, Sandeep in the episode mentioned how if the current code of conduct was applicable back then, leaving aside Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath and some other players, none of them would be allowed to play.
The ace batsman even spoke about the time he would have ‘special friends’ coming to meet him at their hotel. Given he was sharing the room with Sunil Gavaskar, he would ask him to leave the room for some time. While Gavaskar initially played along, later he got irritated with constant flow of guests.
Kapil Sharma went on to quiz him about his huge social circle in every country. Sandeep Patil sheepishly accepted that there are people who either woo or get wooed, and he belonged to the second category.
The teammates further had a laugh at how Sandeep assured they all had enough fun during their tours. Kapil Dev even remarked how the players always loved their ‘night captain’ more than him.
Kabir Khan’s 83 is set to bring alive the same camaraderie between these players and how they went on to do the unthinkable. The Ranveer Singh-led film will hit cinema halls on December 24. Interestingly, Sandeep Patil’s son Chirag Patil will play his father in the film.
