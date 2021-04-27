Here’s where Indian Idol 12, Dance Deewane 3, Wagle Ki Duniya are shooting during Maharashtra curfew

Indian Idol 12 and Dance Deewane 3 are being shot in Daman and Bangalore, respectively. (Photo: PR, Bharti Singh/Instagram)

As a part of statewide restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra had earlier this month suspended the shooting of films and shows till April 30. Following the announcement, most fiction shows shifted base to other cities to churn out new episodes. And now reality shows Indian Idol 12 and Dance Deewane 3 have also flown their team to Daman and Bangalore, respectively, to shoot upcoming episodes.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the makers of Indian Idol 12 and Dance Deewane had episodes for two weeks, and were toying with the idea of re-airing for a week. However, given the grim situation, there was still no clarity if shoots would be allowed from next week. And hence their teams did a fast reece and figured out a studio for the shoot.

Interestingly, both shows will see a change in the judges’ panel. As Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani could not join the shoot in Daman, Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir will be present as special guests. Aditya Narayan, who recently recovered from Covid-19, will be back to host the show.

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit excused herself from travelling to Bangalore with the Dance Deewane 3 team. In her place, Nora Fatehi will join judges Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. And as host Raghav Juyal is recovering from Covid-19, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will take charge as hosts.

“It’s a temporary shift as of now, and once the Maharashtra government clarifies the shooting norms, the team would be back in Mumbai,” added the source.

Also, Wagle Ki Duniya, which was re-airing old episodes, is back on the floors. The team has relocated to a resort in Silvassa and will be filming episodes from there. Producer JD Majethia shared that the storyline will revolve around the Wagle family and neighbours getting stuck in a lockdown-like situation while out for a mini-vacation and how they cope up with the challenges.

Earlier, shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha, Mollki shifted to Goa to shoot episodes. While Imlie and Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali are being shot in Hyderabad, the team behind Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and Pratiga are working from Silvassa.