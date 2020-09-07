Here’s what’s new in the Bigg Boss 14 house

Bigg Boss 14 will air on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to air on Colors from October 3. Along with new contestants, the house too will have interesting additions this season.

We have learnt the contestants will get to enjoy all the pre-lockdown experiences in the Bigg Boss 14 house. A source shared with indianexpress.com that this season, the makers have planned to have a mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house.

“Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020,” added the source.

Bigg Boss 14 will once again see a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they sign contracts, they would have to go into quarantine for a while before entering the reality show.

While an official confirmation is awaited, celebrities like Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Kumar Janu are said to be entering the house this season. Other names in the list include Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Sharma, Amrapali Dubey, Tina Datta, Avinash Mukherjee, Shagun Pandey and Adhyayan Suman.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd