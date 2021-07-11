Here’s what Ronit Roy has to say about joining hit TV show Anupamaa

Ronit Roy has dismissed reports that he would star on TV show Anupamaa. (Photo: Ronit Roy/Instagram, PR Handout)

Amid rumours that Ronit Roy would join Star Plus’ hit show Anupamaa, the actor has tweeted that all the reports about his involvement with TV shows are “incorrect” as he is not doing anything on the small screen right now.

There had been reports that Ronit Roy would replace actor Sudhanshu Pandey on the Rupali Ganguly-starrer daily soap. Ronit took to Twitter to dismiss the reports, though indirectly.

Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I’m not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly. — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) July 9, 2021

“Of late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I’m not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly,” Ronit posted.

Ronit Roy, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2001, went on to star in popular dramas like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bandini and Adaalat and became one of the biggest TV stars in the country. Adaalat season two, in 2016, was Ronit Roy’s last full-fledged TV project.

Since then, he has shifted to the digital medium, making his debut with ALT Balaji’s 2018 drama series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Ronit Roy gained further acclaim with 2019 Hotstar series Hostages.