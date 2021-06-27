scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Here’s what Divyanka Tripathi has to say about being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

There were rumours that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will play Dayaben's role in the popular series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, the actor said those reports are 'baseless.'

June 27, 2021 9:35:05 am
Divyanka TripathiDivyanka Tripathi will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was rumoured to be playing the role of Dayaben in the popular SAB TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, in a recent interaction with ETimes, the actor has quashed the rumours calling it “baseless” and “non-factual.”

Divyanka said, “It’s a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don’t think I’ll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge.”

Divyanka has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actor, who was shooting for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, landed in Mumbai earlier this week. Talking about KKK11, the actor told indianexpress.com in an interview that Khatron Ke Khiladi has been a dream for her.

“This show has been like a dream for years — action, adventure, stunts, everything that I had done years back while I was in Bhopal. Over the years, you tend to drift away and I remember telling Vivek (actor and husband) many times that I have changed as a person. This is why I really wanted to do this. I know I have my fears and limitations but I actually grabbed the offer,” she said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will soon air on Colors TV.

