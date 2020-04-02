From classic shows to re-runs of hit shows, here’s what Indian TV has to offer

With so much content on air, in this blog, we provide you with all the information on these shows. With so much content on air, in this blog, we provide you with all the information on these shows.

Since the television industry is unable to produce new content amid the national lockdown, TV channels have come up with new ways to grab eyeballs.

Doordarshan has brought back classic TV shows like Circus, Shaktiman, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi and Shriman Shrimati among more. Sony TV is telecasting its longest-running TV series CID and horror show Aahat.

Manisha Sharma, the Chief Content Officer of Hindi mass entertainment at Colors, said, “To drive away your lockdown blues, we are presenting dedicated blocks for comedy, drama, romance to give you the best of the best content. As we all try to get ahead of the pandemic, we want to continue to be your companion for everything entertainment.”

Colors is re-running its hit TV shows Belan Wali Bahu, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and Bigg Boss 13. ZEE TV is airing ALTBalaji’s web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Baarish on its prime time.

With so much content on air, in this blog, we provide you with all the information on these shows.