From classic shows to re-runs of hit shows, here’s what Indian TV has to offer

Since the television industry is unable to produce new content amid the national lockdown, TV channels have come up with new ways to grab eyeballs.
Doordarshan has brought back classic TV shows like Circus, Shaktiman, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi and Shriman Shrimati among more. Sony TV is telecasting its longest-running TV series CID and horror show Aahat.
Manisha Sharma, the Chief Content Officer of Hindi mass entertainment at Colors, said, “To drive away your lockdown blues, we are presenting dedicated blocks for comedy, drama, romance to give you the best of the best content. As we all try to get ahead of the pandemic, we want to continue to be your companion for everything entertainment.”
Colors is re-running its hit TV shows Belan Wali Bahu, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and Bigg Boss 13. ZEE TV is airing ALTBalaji’s web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Baarish on its prime time.
With so much content on air, in this blog, we provide you with all the information on these shows.
Highlights
1993 TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh, which premiered on Doordarshan, is returning on the television today at 5 pm. Produced by Jaya Bachchan, the comedy show starred Sushma Seth, Navin Nischol, Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Vishal Singh, Nattasha Singh and Deven Bhojani. It narrates the tale of the Diwan family whose three generations lives together in their ancestral bungalow. Together, they promise a perfect dose of humour in every episode which had a different tale to tell. If you haven’t watched it yet, this is the perfect time to watch it with your family on DD National.