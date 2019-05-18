Here is what Game of Thrones actors stole from the show’s set after wrapping up filming

Many Game of Thrones’ cast members managed to pilfer sundry souvenirs from the show’s set after wrapping up filming the final season.

The cast members of the show told People magazine what they stole from the set.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, said, “I got to keep my corset. And friendships that will last a lifetime.”

Maisie Williams, who plays Sophie’s younger on-screen sibling Arya, remarked, “I got to keep a lot of memories. And some cuts and bruises.”

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran Stark, nabbed whatever he could get his hands on. “On my last day on set, I ran through the set like, ‘God, this is my last moment on Game of Thrones,’ grabbed whatever I could, and I got a wooden spoon, a straw bowl, and a wooden tub. So, I grabbed kitchen utensils.”

Emilia Clarke, the Mother of Dragons aka Daenerys Targaryen, though, did not get to keep anything. She said, “I wanted to keep the [dragon] eggs dammit, but they weren’t giving them! I think everybody else nicked something, I didn’t get to grab anything.”

Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, said, “I haven’t left anything, I’ve taken everything! I’ve taken loads of stuff, you don’t have long enough. I have swords, my little finger bag, I liberate, of course! I liberated it! I got in just before the lockdown started.”

He added, “It’s now like the end of Indiana Jones, you know when they’re pushing the covenant of the ark, into this big huge warehouse to be hidden away forever? My place is like that now, with stuff from Game of Thrones. eBay’s gonna be on fire in a couple of months.”

Jacob Anderson aka Grey Worm said, “I took a little chess piece like from the map room. I didn’t take it. It was given to me. That’s what I’ve got at home. It looks a little bit like an Unsullied and it looks a little bit phallic, ironically.”

John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly, shared, “I never took anything. I’m so keen to play by the rules. I’ve got a real phobia of getting into trouble. But I think if there was one thing that I was going to take it’d be the thimble that Sam’s mother gave him and comes into play in season 2. There’s a lot of sentimentality tied up in that, it’s the last remnant of a loving relationship that he had before he met Gilly, and there’s so much projected onto it as a relic and what it means to him. So I would have taken that but I’ve not seen it since season 3.”

Game of Thrones finale airs in India on Monday.